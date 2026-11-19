This NHL season produced notable highs — offensive performances from Connor McDavid and Cutter Gauthier, the dominance of the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild, and the emergence of Matthew Schaefer as a top defenseman — but also a slate of high-profile letdowns, ESPN chronicled in this week’s edition of the Wysh List.

ESPN drew a parallel between Alex Ovechkin’s final NHL campaign and Jaromir Jagr’s closing season. The network noted Jagr announced what was described as a bodily retirement during Ovechkin’s last season, finished his NHL career with 766 goals, spent 2008–11 in the KHL, scored one goal in 22 games at age 45 with the Calgary Flames and then departed for HC Kladno.

According to ESPN, Ovechkin’s production has dropped markedly this year. After a loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning, he had one goal in 19 games — the first time he has scored fewer than five goals in his first 19 games of a season — and tied a career-long drought at 14 straight games without a goal. ESPN reported his average ice time of 13:39 would be nearly four minutes per game below his career low, and his 1.7 shots per game was a career worst. The report also noted he had played just 49 seconds with the opponent’s net empty, despite being the NHL’s all-time leader in empty-net goals with 72.

ESPN added that the Capitals appear to be managing Ovechkin’s role, placing him outside the top-six forward group and reducing his power-play time compared with past seasons. The network quoted an NHL team executive who said there has been reluctance among some observers to declare Ovechkin finished, citing past late-season surges in his scoring.

ESPN’s Wysh List also criticized the Chicago Blackhawks’ Hometown Remix jersey, calling the club’s effort little more than a regular release of the green St. Patrick’s Day warmup sweaters with added stripes and collar laces and the shamrock removed. The piece compared that choice unfavorably to other teams’ remix efforts, noting the New Jersey Devils at least color-swapped an existing Stadium Series design.