Xabi Alonso’s first match in charge as Chelsea open preseason in Australia

Chelsea begin their preseason campaign in Australia with a match against the Western Sydney Wanderers at Accor Stadium, the club’s first game under new manager Xabi Alonso, according to ESPN. Live coverage of the clash is being offered by ESPN.

Alonso was appointed earlier in the summer to replace Enzo Maresca as Chelsea seek a marked improvement following a disappointing 2025-26 season, ESPN reports. The club finished 10th in the Premier League last season and went through three different managers, including two spells for Callum McFarlane.

Chelsea have brought in several new players this summer. The most high-profile arrival is Morgan Rogers, signed as part of a club-record £117 million ($155.6 million) deal with Aston Villa, though he is not travelling to Australia and remains on holiday after England’s run to the World Cup semifinal, according to ESPN. Rogers is expected to make his Chelsea debut closer to the start of the Premier League season, possibly in the final preseason friendly against Real Sociedad on Aug. 15.

The club has also added Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda, among other signings, and further arrivals are anticipated before the transfer window closes. According to ESPN, recent reports have linked Chelsea with experienced options including Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.

Host side Western Sydney Wanderers come into the fixture on the back of a difficult campaign, finishing bottom of the A-League and ending the season five points behind Brisbane Roar, who finished second from bottom, according to ESPN.