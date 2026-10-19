Yamal vs. Mbappé: Which LaLiga star has the stronger Ballon d’Or case?

In what ESPN called the tightest men’s Ballon d’Or contest in years, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé figure among a clutch of contenders campaigning for soccer’s top individual prize.

During the period under review for the 2026 Ballon d’Or — Aug. 3, 2025, to July 19, 2026 — Mbappé and Yamal played almost the same number of matches (60 vs. 57) while holding key roles for club and country, according to ESPN.

Statistically, Mbappé finished with 58 goals and 13 assists in 60 games, averaging nearly one goal per game, and became the FIFA World Cup’s all-time top scorer, though Real Madrid and France ended the campaign without a major title for a second straight season, per ESPN.

Yamal registered 25 goals and 20 assists in 57 appearances and translated those numbers into team success: at 19 he won a third LaLiga title, was named the league’s best player, lifted the Spanish Supercopa and won his first World Cup, ESPN reported.

ESPN’s numbers show different profiles: Mbappé had more key passes (120 to 111) and created more scoring chances (133 to 131), while Yamal led Europe in dribbles (559 to 327) but also had more turnovers (1,181 to 699). Yamal missed the final month of the club season with a hamstring injury, per ESPN.

In key matches (World Cup, Champions League knockout ties and LaLiga games against the five strongest teams), Mbappé produced 17 goals and six assists in 18 Group A matches versus Yamal’s nine goals and one assist, but Yamal’s sides won 14 of those 18 games compared with Mbappé’s 12 wins, ESPN noted. In other games, Mbappé scored 41 goals to Yamal’s 16, while Yamal supplied 19 assists to Mbappé’s seven, with both players winning 31 matches apiece.

The Ballon d’Or winner will be revealed at a ceremony in London on Oct. 26, with all performances from the season counted under the award’s review period, according to ESPN.