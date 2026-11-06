Yankees, Mets target moves this winter to reach 2027 goals

With a lockout potentially starting Dec. 1, Major League Baseball expects a burst of activity in November similar to the run-up to the 2021 work stoppage. Free agents are expected to come off the board and trades are likely before a shutdown; the action is anticipated to begin next week at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas, according to sources. Both New York clubs are expected to be involved.

The two teams closed 2026 on very different notes. The Yankees reached the postseason for the eighth time in nine years under manager Aaron Boone but were eliminated in the division series by an American League East rival for a second straight year. The Mets missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing last in the National League East despite running one of baseball’s two highest payrolls.

Both organizations plan to work the free-agent and trade markets this offseason. For the Yankees, three clear roster priorities emerged: rebuilding a bullpen, adding a right-handed-hitting catcher and addressing second and third base.

Pitching overall was not the Yankees’ shortcoming in 2026; the staff led the majors in ERA by a sizable margin. Still, the bullpen will need reinforcement. Left-hander Brent Headrick was the only reliever under team control who logged at least 17 appearances last season. The club extended a qualifying offer to closer David Bednar; he has until Nov. 17 to accept the one-year, $23.15 million offer, and could still be re-signed on a multiyear deal if he declines. New York could also convert surplus starters such as Ryan Weathers, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil to relief roles, and will add options to the relief corps.

The Yankees also could use a right-handed-hitting catcher to pair with left-handed Austin Wells, who recovered from a poor start to post a .784 OPS over the season’s final two months. Ryan Jeffers would be a top free-agent fit if he declines his qualifying offer from Minnesota, though the team also could pursue Carson Kelly or Tyler Stephenson at lower cost. Trade candidates discussed last summer included All-Stars Hunter Goodman and Shea Langeliers; Goodman carried a high asking price at the deadline and has three controllable seasons remaining, while Langeliers was considered until a right-knee meniscus tear in July.

Third, New York needs to resolve its plans at second and third base. Ryan McMahon produced a 78 wRC+ in 124 games in 2026 and saw a drop in his typically strong defense in his age-31 season. The Yankees could replace him outright or add a right-handed-hitting third baseman to split time; Amed Rosario handled much of that role in 2026, but defensive concerns opened opportunities for Jose Caballero down the stretch.