Yankees Outlast Rays in Pitching Duel at Yankee Stadium

Game Recap

The game began as a pitchers’ duel between Nestor Cortes (Yankees) and Zach Eflin (Rays). Both left the mound with quality starts—each allowing just one run through six innings. The score was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the 8th when Anthony Volpe delivered a clutch two-RBI double down the left-field line.

Closer Clay Holmes came in for the 9th and secured the save, striking out two batters to seal the win for New York.

Key Performers

Anthony Volpe (NYY): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, game-winning hit

Nestor Cortes (NYY): 6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K

Zach Eflin (TB): 6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K

Clay Holmes (NYY): Save, 2 K in the 9th

Division Implications

With the win, the Yankees gain critical ground in the AL East standings as both clubs eye the postseason. Every head-to-head game between these rivals is vital in the second half of the season.