Young Dolphins embracing underdog identity as 2026 begins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins enter 2026 as underdogs in all 17 games, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor, and carry a projected season win total of 4.5. Early mock drafts have the club pegged for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft. Players and coaches say they are not focused on outside projections and are leaning into an underdog mindset.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks framed the attitude plainly: “I don’t think we have a choice [but to have an underdog mindset], honestly,” he said. “I don’t think there’s one outlet on social media, anybody that’s got us picked to win anything. Not that it matters, but that’s just what it is…. So, 100% underdog mindset, and I think that’s always the best position to be in.”

Miami will field the youngest roster in the NFL this season, boosted by a 13-player rookie class that made the initial 53-man roster. Seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn was waived and re-signed to the practice squad. The youth movement is part of a larger roster reset that includes an NFL-record $180 million in dead cap to move toward a cheaper, younger roster.

First-year coach Jeff Hafley said player development will receive heightened emphasis while reiterating the club’s intent to win games. “We knew we’d be a young team,” he said, noting excitement about developing the roster and building a foundation and culture. Hafley added that the approach is meant to put the team in position to compete now and in the future.

Second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez impressed enough this summer to prompt the Dolphins to cut last season’s starter Tyrel Dodson. Brooks called Rodriguez a “rookie vet” who has gotten “better and better” since OTAs, and Hafley said he is excited about Rodriguez’s progress. Rodriguez described the rookie class as close-knit and ready for the responsibility of rebuilding.

The Dolphins open with a two-game road trip at the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers before returning home to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. According to Mike Clay’s season projections, Miami’s highest single-game win probability comes in Week 12 at home against the New York Jets (33%).