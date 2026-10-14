Young Matildas seize chance as World Cup countdown continues

Australia completed another international window with a 4-2 loss to Germany followed by a 7-1 victory over Haiti, and 252 days remain until the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with four international windows to go, according to the report.

The results produced mixed takeaways for coach Joe Montemurro. The side named as the strongest available XI against Germany — a lineup that collectively boasted more than 1,000 caps — were described as being outclassed, while a much less experienced closing XI in the Haiti match featured fewer than 300 caps, over half of which belong to Caitlin Foord, according to the report.

Midfield configurations varied markedly across the two fixtures. Clare Wheeler was the lone constant, and the trio of Wheeler, Emily van Egmond and Amy Sayer struggled against Germany while Wheeler, Leticia McKenna and Alana Murphy brought greater energy against Haiti, the report said. Wheeler was also credited with committing a professional foul to stop a Haiti counterattack, with former Matilda Grace Gill remarking on commentary that Wheeler “took one for the team.”

Leticia McKenna continued a strong start to her Matildas career by scoring a first-half brace against Haiti, and Murphy was noted for an industrious display in the centre of the park. The younger midfield options were judged to have done enough to secure starts against Colombia in the next window, according to the report.

Montemurro had singled out Murphy, Daniela Galic and Hana Lowry as names to remember. While Lowry did not enter the games this window, Galic combined with teammates for the fifth goal against Haiti. A scuffed cross from Foord saw Galic drive into the box before a toe-poke to Holly McNamara, who laid the ball off to Murphy; Murphy’s first touch found Galic, who curled the finish around goalkeeper Naila Louissaint, the report said.

The assessment from the window was summed up as neither wholly discouraging nor wholly encouraging: the disappointment from the Germany result and the excitement from the Haiti performance land somewhere in the middle, according to the report.