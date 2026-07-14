Youth development changes alone won’t cure USMNT’s World Cup problems

There are many reforms that would likely strengthen the U.S. men’s national team. Making youth soccer less expensive compared with the cost in countries still remaining in the 2026 World Cup could keep more talented players in the development pipeline and help the national roster better reflect the country’s playing population, including reducing how rare players with Mexican heritage are on the USMNT.

Coaching and early development also present clear shortcomings. Many American children either learn soccer fundamentals from well-meaning parents without formal training or enter costly academies that emphasize winning over fostering curiosity and a love of the game. Research suggests that cultivating enjoyment and broad engagement in childhood can increase the odds of later success in a sport.

Other practical measures that could help include making it easier for youngsters to take breaks from soccer and return later, which could stem declining teen participation, and prioritizing softer skills such as technical ability, spatial awareness and game intelligence. Improvements to the college soccer pathway and a generally higher athletic baseline would also be beneficial.

Even with those changes, one factor looms larger than the rest: luck. The piece argues that fortune has kept the U.S. repeatedly inside the World Cup round of 16 and has been a major barrier to reaching a consistent top-eight level.

The United States also appears to struggle with talent identification. Research has found little long-term difference among decision-makers in the NFL at picking the best draft candidates, prompting the strategy of trading down to gain more selections. In the NBA, new research indicates roughly 6 percent of draft picks become top-level contributors for the teams that selected them.

Modern soccer operates as a global market, with youth prospects competing for attention across borders, potential transfer value in the millions and top clubs recruiting talent internationally. Those market dynamics create challenges that go beyond domestic development reforms.