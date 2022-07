When he becomes eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024, Pierre-Luc Dubois has informed the Winnipeg Jets that his current goal is to test it out. The Jets are now in charge of the procedure until that time, and from what we’ve heard, they want to keep him and have him as a Jet for a very long time. The Jets appear to have a large free agent pool in 2024. Along with center Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck, captain Blake Wheeler, and others made this choice.