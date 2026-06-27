2026 NHL Draft tracker: full seven-round coverage from Buffalo

The 2026 NHL draft is being held Friday (Round 1) and Saturday (Rounds 2-7) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, and this page will serve as the live tracker as each selection is posted, including scouting notes and team-fit analysis for the first-round picks, according to ESPN.

With the first overall selection, the Toronto Maple Leafs chose Gavin McKenna, a left wing from Penn State. McKenna (DOB 12/20/2007, 5-11, 170) posted 15 goals and 36 assists in 35 games in 2025-26, and his scouting report praises elite deception, pace changes and playmaking. After a slow start to his NCAA season, he returned from the world junior championships to score 33 points in 19 games and matched NCAA production rates of Jack Eichel and Macklin Celebrini; a strong combine performance eased concerns about his strength while questions remain about his defensive engagement and physical play. Team-fit notes say McKenna projects as an immediate offensive impact and power-play creator who could flourish alongside Auston Matthews, according to ESPN.

The San Jose Sharks used the second pick on left wing Ivar Stenberg of Frolunda (DOB 09/30/2007, 5-11, 183), who recorded 11 goals and 22 assists in 43 games in 2025-26. Scouts cited elite hockey sense and processing, a second-most-productive draft-eligible SHL season ever and a key role in Sweden’s world junior gold. Despite questions about his size, his two-way commitment and ability to win heavy matchup minutes drew comparisons to established top-six forwards. Team analysis projects Stenberg as an NHL-ready winger who will step into San Jose’s top-six, complement Macklin Celebrini and provide immediate two-way offense, according to ESPN.

At No. 3, the Vancouver Canucks selected center Caleb Malhotra of Brantford (DOB 06/02/2008, 6-1.75, 182), who totaled 29 goals and 55 assists for 84 points in 67 games in 2025-26. Malhotra rose rapidly on draft boards after a dominant second half; scouting reports describe him as a details-oriented, two-way center with high-end playmaking who is regarded by many in the industry as a future captain and a “type of player you win with,” according to ESPN.

The tracker will continue to be updated with every selection from all 32 teams through the seven rounds, with expanded scouting notes and team-fit analysis for the top 32 prospects, according to ESPN.