76ers under investigation for tampering in free agency

According to a source familiar with the investigation, the NBA is looking into the Philadelphia 76ers for potential interference in the free-agent signings of James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Danuel House over the summer. The team is assisting with the probe, the individual said while requesting anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

season and a further $35 million if he exercises his player option for the 2023–24 season. But compared to what he might have made under his prior contract, Harden will receive around $14.5 million less this upcoming season. Last month, Harden exercised his $47.4 million option for the upcoming season but refused it because he wanted to give the 76ers freedom to make roster improvements and contend for a title. According to press sources, Hardens and the Sixers may already have an agreement in place on a potential deal.

 

