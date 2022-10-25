in NBA Player

In the absence of Ingram, Jones, and Williamson, Pelicans Edge Mavericks

Tuesday night, Trey Murphy III scored 22 points to help the struggling New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 despite the recent phenomenal play of Luka Doncic. In addition to Zion Williamson (hip bruise) and Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol), the Pelicans were without a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), their best defensive player, and two of their top three scorers.

 

The Pelicans answered with a full-court press in which eight players scored in double figures. This featured Dyson Daniels, a rookie and first-round pick, who ended with 11 points in 22 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting after scoring his first points of his professional career on a jump hook in the second quarter.

Murphy made all eight of his shots, including four three-pointers. Along the way, he made several baskets as well, including a tip-in with six minutes left and a soaring slam in the third quarter. Doncic finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, but his last-second 3-point shot hit the front rim.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Williamson and Ingram sustained injuries in the game on Sunday

Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit