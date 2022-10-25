The Pelicans answered with a full-court press in which eight players scored in double figures. This featured Dyson Daniels, a rookie and first-round pick, who ended with 11 points in 22 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting after scoring his first points of his professional career on a jump hook in the second quarter.

Murphy made all eight of his shots, including four three-pointers. Along the way, he made several baskets as well, including a tip-in with six minutes left and a soaring slam in the third quarter. Doncic finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, but his last-second 3-point shot hit the front rim.