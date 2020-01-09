Anthony Davis Goes Down, Red Sox Cheating Scandal, Tom Brady’s Coming Back and More | GMS Podcast Episode 88

The Lakers beat down the Knicks but will be without Anthony Davis while he recovers from a scary fall. We get the latest on the Anthony Davis injury and discuss how the Lakers can continue their winning ways in his absence. Plus, we tell why A.D.’s injury could lead to a Kyle Kuzma trade.

Next, we react to the report that the Boston Red Sox used their video replay room to steal signs from opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season. We break down the Red Sox cheating scandal and tell you how Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball can end sign stealing in baseball.

Tom Brady, who will be 43 in August, announced on Instagram that he plans to play next year. We discuss his future and give you 5 potential landing spots for Brady. Plus, who deserves more credit for the Patriots dynasty: Brady or Belichick.

Listen

Subscribe!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective. Stay on the lookout for guests and fun segments every week!

Please subscribe, rate, and leave a review!