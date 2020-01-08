Astros News: Young Girl Hit By Foul Ball In Houston Crowd Suffers Brain Injury

It’s been a while, but another sad story to write about here at GMS headquarters.

A 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to struggle with seizures. Now doctors say that she could remain on that medication for the rest of her life.

Here’s a quote from the CNN report that confirms as much. Richard Mithoff is an attorney for the family.

In a report posted Tuesday, Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent. “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved,” he said.

The incident took place on May 29 when a line drive hit the back of her head. The ball was off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

While no legal action has been started, the family attorney added the following.

“She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to particularly vigilant — as they are.”

Finally, baseball mandated that protective netting be extended in every MLB ballpark not long after this incident took place.

Finally, baseball mandated that protective netting be extended in every MLB ballpark not long after this incident took place.