Lakers News: Anthony Davis MRI Results Return on Back Injury

During the third quarter on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left the contest against the New York Knicks after a hard fall. While it looked like it could be a serious injury, Davis had an MRI done to confirm what was going on.

Reports Shams Charania is all over it, and the result are back from the MRI. Charania reports that Davis simply has a bruise, he’s going to be alright.

After scary fall Tuesday night in Los Angeles, Davis underwent MRI that showed lower back injury is a bruise, league sources said. Positive news for Davis and the Lakers. https://t.co/314ZPDurwQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2020

Without question, the Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief. Also, Tuesday was an active day for Davis in the news. By comparison, he also turned down the Lakers’ extension offer and said he will test free agency.

However when the injury happened later in the day, it took precedence over the expected play by Davis and his associates to say they’re testing the free agent market.

The Lakers went on to win the game handily 117-87 in improving their record to 30-7 on the year.

After the game, teammate Dwight Howard talked about an injury like the one Davis sustained.

“It hurts. It hurts. It hurts. It’s very painful. I wouldn’t wish falling. … I wouldn’t wish that on nobody. The tailbone? It hurts pretty bad.”

Now, Davis will probably be day-to-day until he can get some reps in and get feeling better again. When he does, expect the Lakers to continue their roll towards a top seed in the West.