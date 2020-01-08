Raiders News: Running Back Josh Jacobs Buys Once Homeless Father a House

Sometimes in sports, something off the field happens that is so good it’s like magic. In this case, it’s Oakland Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs buying his father a home. However, the story doesn’t just end with that stanza.

Jacobs and his father were once homeless, which makes the reaction when his dad sees the new home priceless. The Oakland Raiders’ official twitter account tweeted out a special video about this, showing some of it in a segment. If you’re having a bad day, this should help.

An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma. More: https://t.co/KGdnecQbl4 pic.twitter.com/Jj5B39U6rN — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) January 7, 2020

Of course, Jacobs was once homeless. Back in time, he talked about this on a Sportscenter feature story.

“Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it,” Jacobs said at the time. “It’s always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it’s my life.”

During his rookie season, Jacobs missed three of the final four games with an injury. Still, he ran for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 166 yards for the 8-8 Raiders.

Entering his sophomore season as a pro, Jacobs has already proven that dreams can come true. Without question, one of the happier posts we have put up in our time here at Get More Sports.