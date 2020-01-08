Trail Blazers News: Watch Carmelo Anthony Drain A Game Winner Against Raptors

Already we have mentioned the love the Portland Trail Blazers’ version of Carmelo Anthony is getting around the league. Last night tied 99-99 with the Toronto Raptors, Anthony took the ball like he was in his prime years again and drained the game winner with 3.3 seconds to go. Indeed, it was a dagger of all daggers. Of course the video of the shot is below for you to all enjoy.

Damian Lillard weighed in on Anthony’s performance for the Blazers after the big win.

“A guy with his type of ability, it’s just a matter of opportunity,” Lillard said. “He had one guy guarding him, and he got to his spot. Once he got to his spot and I saw him raising up, I thought it was going in.”

It was Anthony’s 17th game winning shot of his career. Equally important, he poured in 28 points on the road last night. This is a testament to what Lillard is referring to in his quote.

Finally, this could be one of the best stories in the NBA all season. Without question, Anthony is in the running for Comeback Player of the Year and should have a chance to be on display in the NBA Playoffs.

How he’s remaining healthy and playing at an elite level at his age is astounding. Just stay healthy Carmelo! This is good for the game of basketball.