Trail Blazers News: Carmelo Anthony Gets Madison Square Garden Return Standing Ovation

On Wednesday night, the past returned in New York at Madison Square Garden. Moreover, the Portland Trail Blazers squared off with the New York Knicks. Once that happened, listen to the ovation the Knicks’ crowed gave Anthony.

Melo announced as a Blazer at MSG 👀 pic.twitter.com/al4v2XhSaZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 2, 2020

And who is to say you can’t go home again? Heck, Rickey Henderson did it so many times in Oakland. Now, Anthony returns home in what is a cool moment for The Association. In fact that ovation was so good, allow us to play it from another angle. Here’s Jamie Hudson from NBC Sports’ view of it.

Knicks fans showing Melo a lot of love as he is introduced #RipCity #TheReturn pic.twitter.com/RMeFzLPyfu — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) January 2, 2020

Remember, Anthony came back from the depths of the unknown to win NBA Player of the Week honors just a month ago. All of this after saying that he considered retiring for good.

Currently, Anthony is averaging 15.7 points per game and is playing his best basketball in years. In a league full of young guns, he’s found a way to be a compelling storyline in the 2019-2020 season. This ovation confirms it – because let’s face it – no one gets this ovation at MSG if they’re flopping.

The Anthony storyline has been a cool one, and if this is the last ride; he’s going about it the right way. It’s hard to believe he’s 35 years old and still never won a title. But he’s determined to go out on a high note. I’m happy to see Carmelo having success, and so are the fans who knew him first in the NBA.