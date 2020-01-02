Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett To Hold Third Meeting

Alright fellas, let’s get on with it; shall we?

Indeed, that’s the attitude around Dallas Cowboys headquarters at AT&T Stadium right now. Now Jerry Jones has scheduled a third meeting with Jason Garrett. The timetable for the team to move on from Garrett seems to be a slow and respectful one. By comparison, Jerry Jones did this with Dez Bryant and Tony Romo. For instance, it was obvious the team was moving on from both of those players long before they did. In the end, it just happened a little slower in manner then people expected.

The Cowboys will move on from Jason Garrett on Jerry Jones’ timetable, not fans' https://t.co/WUcjDAPqlm — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 2, 2020

Another important point to remember in the Garrett saga is that his contract expires on January 16th. Therefore, Dallas may simply wait until his contract runs out to move on from him rather than an abrupt firing.

At this point, it appears Dallas will undergo their first full coaching search since Bill Parcells retired back in 2007.

Earlier in the week, Ron Rivera signed on to be head coach of the Washington Redskins; a division rival.

There have been rumors of Dallas’ interest in Urban Meyer all season long. Now the Cowboys will have full run at the former collegiate head coach as soon as they decide the Garrett era has ended. The Saga of this story causes us to focus on it, and it gets more interesting by the day. Undeniably there will be quotes from Jones once this concludes, and that will make for some interesting chatter.

In short, stay tuned for more on this storyline; because we will have it.