Wild News: Minnesota To Host 2021 NHL Winter Classic

We haven’t forgotten about you NHL fans. In the midst of all the NBA and Bowl Games and the NFL Playoffs, the Winter Classic is one of the coolest traditions in sports.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Stars defeated the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic. Now, the 2021 Winter Classic has been awarded to the Minnesota Wild. The game will go off on January 1st of next year at Target Field, home to the Minnesota Twins.

This will be the Wild’s first appearance in a Winter Classic. Notably, it’s a nice place to hold the event. In fact, Minnesota could be one of the best places in America to hold such an event. Remember, this is where Disney’s Mighty Ducks hailed from!

The 2020 Winter Classic was held at the Cotton Bowl. Back in 2019, it was at Notre Dame Stadium.

Finally, the NHL has found a way to popularize the sport by putting it in it’s essence in an outdoor venue that is also iconic. While the Wild’s opponent for next New Years Day is not yet known, it’s hard to argue that they’re the perfect choice and destination.