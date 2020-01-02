in NFL

Cowboys News: Dallas May Be Considering 2020 Role For Jason Garrett, According To Ed Werder

The saga takes a new twist in Dallas?

Already, we talked about how the third meeting between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett would go down later on Thursday. Now, a long-time Dallas reporter says that people inside the building are beginning to wonder if Garrett has sold Jones on a return.

Notably, Ed Werder says that whether it’s as a head coach or another role in the organization is not yet known. However the growing feeling in the building is that ‘something’ other than a dismissal is going to happen.

Undeniably, this was supposed to be the premiere head coach firing of the 2019 season. So many times, it looked as if it could happen after a game completed. However, Jones hung onto his coach in a classy fashion.

Obviously, Jones is very loyal and thinks highly of Garrett. At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether or not the two have sat in a room long enough to rekindle a flame and say let’s give it one more go. Truly, stranger things have happened in sports before. Perhaps now they are having a good and honest talk about how things are going to work moving forward.

While it’s unlikely this is the scenario, it’s almost as if with each passing day; this could be becoming more likely.

Written by Clint Evans

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

COMMENTS

0 comments

Wild News: Minnesota To Host 2021 NHL Winter Classic