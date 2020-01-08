Ravens News: Comedian Larry David Told Baltimore to Draft Lamar Jackson in 2018

With his second NFL Playoff game approaching Saturday Night in Baltimore, the Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to get all kinds of run time. Now, comedian Larry David is giving himself credit for telling the Ravens to draft the soon to be MVP.

Take a look at the full clip of David talking football below.

Larry David called the Jets and told them to draft Lamar and they laughed him off the phone. Truly the greatest person of all time pic.twitter.com/fSG7bHfO6F — Katie Pisarcik (@KatiePisarcik) January 7, 2020

His first remark on Jackson comes early on in the clip. Clearly, he’s a Lamar Jackson fan.

“Bill Polian wanted to make Lamar Jackson a wide receiver! What does anyone know about anything?”

Next, David says he tried to get the Jets to take a flyer on Lamar Jackson in 2018 before phoning the Baltimore Ravens.

“I did call Mike Mckagnin before the 2018 draft and reccomend he draft Lamar Jackson. I have a witness. He was condescending, he laughed at me. Who can blame him? No one thought he would be good, except for the Ravens.”

Obviously, revisionist history is at play with Jackson any time he’s discussed. Remember that even a former Ravens coach wanted Jackson to play wide receiver.

Now, Jackson could become the youngest MVP in NFL history at 23 aside from a guy named Jim Brown. That’s joining elite company.

And on Saturday night, prepare for a full recap of ‘wow’ moments that the quarterback provides a national audience right here.

The Ravens are the no. 1 seed in the AFC and welcome the Tennessee Titans to town at 8:15 PM ET this weekend.