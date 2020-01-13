Astros News: Manager A.J. Hinch, General Manager Jeff Lunhow & Houston Organization Punished

Finally, the fate of the Houston Astros is known.

Per Jeff Passan, MLB has ruled that Houston Astros general manager Jeff Lunhow and manager A.J. Hinch will be suspended for one year. In addition, the Astros will lose their first and second round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Notably, Passan adds the following in his ESPN article:

MLB said in its statement that if Luhnow or Hinch “engage in any future material violations” of MLB rules, they will be placed on the league’s permanently ineligible list.

Still no players of the Houston Astros organization have been punished by baseball. Carlos Beltran – who now manages the New York Mets – also was not punished because he was a coach during that time. Which to me seems a reason to punish him, but I digress.

Obviously this is the most major suspension of it’s type, and unprecedented. While reactions can file in later, this is a major blow to Houston and should effectively turn their organization sideways; even if it doesn’t happen overnight.

While it appears that one of the most major storylines in modern sports history is headed towards a conclusion, it’s never the end the day the punishment is handed out. It only now begins – with the tower falling – and from here there should be a ripple effect that is felt for a long time. Only after some time passes will we fully know the full effect.