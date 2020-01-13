NFL News: Watch Former Coach Jimmy Johnson Become a Hall of Famer on FOX

In something that became somewhat of a trend this weekend, former NFL head coach Jimmy Johnson got word he was going to Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement on FOX NFL Sunday.

Without further adieu, here is video of the entire clip.

Cowboys coaching legend Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the 2020 NFL Hall of Fame. His reaction is everything 🙌 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/d161SfzWUx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2020

Remember, on Saturday night on the NFL Today show; Bill Cowher received a similar announcement.

This is what Johnson had to say about the surprise:

“This is so special to me, because when you put in the work that we put in, it is nice to know people appreciate it.”

Obviously, Johnson boasts all the credentials needed to get into the Hall of Fame as a head coach. He won the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 and 1993. Furthermore, he had a 7-1 lifetime record in the NFL Playoffs with Dallas. Overall, his record as a coach was 80-64.

All of this came after winning a national title with Miami in the collegiate ranks before going to the NFL, when he was hired by current Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.