NFL News: Watch Bill Cowher Find Out He’s a Hall of Famer on Live Television

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is going to Canton. I was watching the NFL Today pre-game show when a guy walked on the set and interrupted Cowher. Here’s video of how the segment went down.

No doubt, it was a cool moment to be watching. You can see the emotion on Cowher’s face, as he obviously knew right away what was happening.

By all indications, Cowher seems like a good guy. Equally important, he coached from 1992 to 2006 and not only won a Super Bowl but had a .623 winning percentage. For it to come all in one city – Pittsburgh – that seemed to make his legacy all the more famous.

The pregame show took place before the Baltimore Ravens hosted the Tennessee Titans. As you can see on the video, Cowher’s daughters surprised him on the set.

Every now and again, a cool and unexpected moment happens in sports off the field. This was one of those moments.

Cowher coached from the time I was just 10 all the way until I was in college when he finally finished off his career with a Super Bowl win. This came in Ben Roethlisberger’s second season in the NFL, to put into perspective how long ago it actually was.

Finally, this probably puts to rest those annual Cowher returning to coaching rumors that have gotten quieter with each winter.