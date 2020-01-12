Chiefs News: Kansas City Scores Three Touchdowns in Three Minutes Against Houston

If you fell asleep and woke up towards the end of the first quarter between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs divisional round playoff game, you looked at the score and wondered what happened.

The Texans held a 24-0 lead. After considering the Texans and Titans in the AFC Championship game one week from today, the Chiefs had a message for you; the napper.

That lesson is to never consider a Patrick Mahomes team desperate. Now, check out the three touchdowns the Chiefs scored in three minutes to get back in the game in the second quarter.

Of course this doesn’t include the fourth touchdown pass thrown by Mahomes – three of them went to Travis Kelce – to make the score 28-24.

Mahomes becomes the second player in NFL history to throw for four touchdowns in one quarter, the first being Doug Williams of the Redskins in the Super Bowl.

At the half the Chiefs lead it 28-24, and with Deshaun Watson on the other side; we have a heck of a football game brewing before anything is really decided.

This is what playoff football was all about. We should have known this one was going to get wild.