Seahawks News: Marshawn Lynch Press Conference Will Be A Famous One

On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Green Bay Packers 28-23 at Lambeau Field. Indeed, Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown for Seattle. On the sidelines, you could see that he was going to hang onto the football.

I thought to myself, this could be because Lynch is playing his final game. Following suit, Lynch gave a press conference after the game that has everyone talking on Monday morning. Have a look at this below.

Marshawn Lynch dropping jewels for NFL players in what could be his final presser as a player pic.twitter.com/N8qOl6vcyC — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 13, 2020

Now it seems that Lynch is telling his fellow man to take care of himself and take care of their mother. Obviously this is a very unique press conference that seems to be his farewell to the NFL, which means Lynch finished things where he started them; with Seattle.

Remember for Lynch’s first few years in the league, he would not talk with the media. If he did, he did it with his helmet still on.

Of course this will be seen as a guy maturing in a big way by pundits all over. In any event, Lynch seems to want to help his fellow man who plays in the league; which is a good thing.

You have to give him props as well for his play, he seemed to give Seattle a shot in the arm from seemingly out of nowhere a few weeks ago.