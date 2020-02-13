Astros News: Rich Eisen Reacts To A.J. Hinch’s Sign-Stealing Interview

Certainly Rich Eisen is always an interesting listen. Eisen has a take now on the Houston Astros in the wake of A.J. Hinch’s interview. Some of his quotes are pretty good.

Have a look at the full video below, with some parsed highlights of it below.

First, Eisen thinks the Astros will face a firestorm.

“I’m telling you, it’s coming. Pitchers and catchers report soon. The Houston Astros happen to share a Spring Training facility with the Washington Nationals of all teams. There are going to be a ton of inquisitive reporters asking any player in an Astros uniform ‘what’s up?’. Especially if they were part of that 2017 team.”

Then, he offers a way that the Astros can make this a little easier on themselves.

“They need to come together as a team, and admit publicly to doing it. They need to say ‘this is how we did it’. Also they need to come together and say they do not regret winning it all. They need to say watch us this year. And then sign it. Say sorry to the fans in all of baseball, and say sorry to kids. Say not to use them as an example.”

Truly, would this make a difference? To me it would not after the fact. Guys like Alex Bregman are not sorry, at least I don’t feel they are sorry. No admission of guilt at this point go back and regain what was taken.

A wise man once said, what’s gone is gone forever. That’s how I feel about this era of Astros baseball and the things they gained from their dishonest ways.

Finally, Eisen has a question for former Astros manager A.J. Hinch he wants answered.

“I hope that Tom Verducci asks about those two broken monitors, and why they were broken. Because the people in baseball that I am talking to gave me a fascinating concept. The reason that he destroyed those monitors – put two and two together – he was against the idea being used. Still he let it go. He destroyed the monitors in the instances that it didn’t work.”

Without a doubt, interesting times lie ahead. We are still only in the first half of this story, I feel like.