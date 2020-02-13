NFL News: Bengals & Browns Fans Fail In Attempt For Medical Marijuana Exemption

Certainly, Cleveland Browns fans are accustomed to things going up in smoke. While this lumps in the decent Cincinnati Bengals, you can never be surprised at any story involving the Browns and their rabid fan base.

An Ohio medical board was forced to determine that being a fan of the NFL’s franchises in Cincinnati and Cleveland does not meet the condition requirements to purchase medical marijuana.

The report came late on Wednesday from Ben Baby of ESPN. I feel like I have to say, this is absolutely a serious story that took place. Again, this is not a drill.

Ohio medical board committee says Browns’ and Bengals’ fandom not enough for medical marijuana.https://t.co/9RIhRMBpm6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2020

ESPN expands upon the report.

The panel that met in Columbus turned down several petitions regarding conditions that could help Ohio residents take advantage of a 2016 law that allowed them to buy marijuana medicinally. In December, Cincinnati resident Vincent Morano being a “Browns/Bengals fan” was among the multiple petitions filed, according to documents released by the state’s medical board. The fandom was rejected among others that lacked the required support to continue with the process. In three of the past four years, one of those two franchises has been the worst in the NFL.

The Browns have become known for the worst ineptitude in all of sports. Equally important, it’s not just recent years that they have failed in almost all ways an organization can fail. They went winless in 2017, and haven’t won a playoff game since their return to the league in 1999.

We could absolutely write a chronology of all the bad that has seeped from Cleveland in recent years. Still, getting marijuana to cope with these things is not yet possible.

On the other hand, the Bengals will be just fine. While they haven’t won a playoff game since I was a young kid in 1991, Joe Burrow is on his way. In fact, I would bet the other three teams in the division all become division champions once again before it circles back to the Browns.

That’s just the way it goes, and I am not smart enough to figure out why Cleveland fans can’t have nice things. Now you can add marijuana to the list, if you consider it a nice thing.