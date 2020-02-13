Mavericks News: Luka Doncic Returns From Injury With Huge Night in Dallas

When you’re sitting at home and nothing is on, you have no excuse to be bored if Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on the schedule. Already I have learned my lesson about the NBA’s best young player as a fan returning to basketball this season. Doncic returned from an ankle injury on Wednesday night, and he delivered exactly what we have been missing.

The Mavericks enjoyed a blowout win 130-11 over the Sacramento Kings. It seemed like Doncic was everywhere if you watched this game – and when he wasn’t – Kristaps Porzingis joined in the fun.

Luka Doncic drops 30+ PTS and 10+ REB for the 17th time in his career, passing LeBron James for the most such games before turning 21 in @NBAHistory.#SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/nvKUP2N4jk — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 13, 2020

Doncic did his usual work, scoring 33 points along with 12 rebounds and 8 assists. He made it look easy, and he got his teammates involved. In addition, Porzingis contributed 27 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks to show the true 1-2 punch Dallas offers.

Following the game, Luka just sounded casual about the whole thing.

“It’s great that we both had those nights. We’ve got to keep working, and we’re going to get better and better.”

Obviously the Mavericks’ work isn’t done. They’re toward the bottom of the playoff chase in the Wesetern conference. With a 33-22 record, Dallas has to keep winning to not only make the playoffs but to keep the rhythm going once they get there.

They’re going to be a must-watch team if they get that one guaranteed postseason series, and a large part of that is due to Doncic. The 20-year old will become one of the youngest players in league history to start an All-Star Game soon.