MLB Postseason Expansion, Astros Cheating Scandal, Zion Williamson is The New Shaq | GMS Podcast Episode 101

Expect Drastic changes to the MLB postseason that will likely begin in 2022. They include expanding the wild-card round by two teams in each league and a reality-TV-like show to decide which team plays which. We break down all of the details on the new format and get Bob Costas’ thoughts on the proposed changes. Plus, Is Rob Manfred using the postseason changes to divert attention from the Astros cheating scandal?

Zion Williamson, in just his ninth career game, put up 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in just under 28 minutes in the Pelicans’ dominating win over the Trailblazers on Tuesday night. We break down Zion’s first nine games in the NBA and tell you how he can catch Ja Morant for rookie of the year honors. Plus, is Zion Williamson the modern day Shaquille O’neal?

Listen

Subscribe!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective. Stay on the lookout for guests and fun segments every week!

Please subscribe, rate, and leave a review!