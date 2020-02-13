Browns News: NFL Reinstates Cleveland’s Myles Garrett From Suspension

Still, I remember the night that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett clubbed quarterback Mason Rudolph in the waning moments of Thursday Night Football. it was one of the biggest stories of the NFL season gone by.

On Wednesday, the NFL reinstated Garrett. For a while, it looked like he could be suspended for a lot longer then the remainder of the 2019 season. The Cleveland Browns tweeted about the details on their official twitter account.

Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and rejoins our active roster Details » https://t.co/BaoqiJeSU6 pic.twitter.com/8OO3ApUV1R — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 12, 2020

As an organization, Cleveland issued a statement through their brand new general manager.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms. We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Obviously, the Browns have little choice right now other then to stand by their man. As a player, they have a valuable asset in Garrett who could become the best pass rusher in the league. In three years, he’s compiled 30.5 sacks. You can’t argue with his production when he’s on the field.

Entering 2020, Garrett will be just 25-years old. He must make better decisions going forward, and while I have zero confidence in the Browns’ organization as a whole, Garrett is a can’t miss prospect.