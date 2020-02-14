PGA: Nick Taylor’s Big Pebble Beach Win, the Distance Dilemma, and More! | The Four Jack Podcast

Introducing a new podcast to the GMS family, The Four Jack Podcast is a golf podcast “for the average golf nut,” in their own words. While they’ve been publishing content for some time, we jump in here at episode 41 where the guys break down some observations from the recent Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Listen

Right off the bat, the guys are excited that Canadian-born pro Nick Taylor came away with PGA Tour career victory number two in rough conditions over in the Monterey bay. Still, the fellas at Four Jack feel the broadcast was more focused on the field over the eventual tourney winner. Moreover, the focus on veteran Phil Mickelson was painfully apparent.

Later, a big topic is the rapidly improving technology leading to a divide between amateurs and professional players. Could the Tour look to implement changes to keep pros in check on the links? From distance-limiting golf balls, to full-blown course changes, the ideas get wild.

With the Genesis Open underway, the guys also discussed their picks for the event, sponsored by betDSI.com. Each member of the podcast gives four picks on who could walk away with the more than $1.3M purse in California. Importantly, there IS at least one Tiger Woods pick amongst the guys.

Subscribe to The Four Jack Podcast!

Follow The Four Jack Podcast on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.