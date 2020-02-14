Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Makes History In Career Game No. 10

One sad aspect is that it’s no longer big news when Zion Williamson has a big game. Here we are in game ten of his young career, and already if he has a nice stat line, it’s just another night.

However, in tallying up big points on Thursday night, he made some history. This is according to ESPN Stats & Info. Check out this impressive list of three that Williamson joins:

Zion Williamson is now over 200 points (and counting) through 10 career games… Over the last 30 seasons, the only former No. 1 picks to score 200 points within their first 10 career games are Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal (238 in 1992-93) and Allen Iverson (224 in 1996-97). pic.twitter.com/kDPrJec0nu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2020

With over 200 points in his first ten career games, Williamson joins Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson as the only players in NBA history to achieve that milestone in their first ten career games. While I know those players all have different styles about them, one can’t argue they were able to score at will.

Williamson had 31 points in New Orleans last night to go along with nine rebounds. The Pelicans lost the game, and they were again wearing those Mardi Gras themed uniforms that we can expect to apparently see the rest of the month.

.@Zionwilliamson checks out of the game with: 🔺 31 points, 10-17 FG

🔺 9 rebounds

🔺 5 assists, 3 slams pic.twitter.com/GIBf71ISGy — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 12, 2020

I will be honest – at first I thought the Williamson hype was a little overblown. And here I am today to admit that after ten games, I was entirely wrong. He’s absolutely a generational talent, at least it appears that way.

Surely he will have his rough points in his career. Defenses will devise a way to slow him down as they see how the Pelicans are using him. Then Williamson will adjust himself, and the cycle will start anew.

He’s brought interest to the league amongst myself and some colleagues who otherwise probably wouldn’t be paying attention. Williamson is living up to the billing, and the numbers prove that.