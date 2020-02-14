Astros News: Carlos Correa Says Nobody Wore Buzzers, That’s a Lie

Carlos Correa is putting his credibility on the line. Yesterday when the Houston Astros reported to Spring Training, Correa was adamant and outspoken about the Astros’ innocence.

While he didn’t want to talk about what the Astros did wrong, he’s here to tell you that the Astros didn’t wear any devices. And he wants to add that they didn’t do anything. Check out the video below from MLB Network.

Carlos Correa completely denies that the Astros wore buzzers during games: "If I'm lying here I'll lose credibility, I want to speak the truth. It's straight up false" pic.twitter.com/o3LVPJMr2i — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 13, 2020

First off, here’s the money quote from Correa. Even though it’s wordy, it’s important to check out what he says.

“That’s a lie. Nobody wore the buzzers. The story should be killed already because we know for sure for a fact, 100 percent, that as a team; and I can tell you this for sure because the stories keep coming out, that if I’m lying here I will lose credibility. That’s not what I wanna do, you guys know me. I wanna speak the truth every time I am talking to you guys. It’s just straight up false, nobody wore buzzers in 2018, nothing. In 2019, nothing. In 2017 nobody wore any devices either. It was just out in the report. People talk about we started 2019 doing something, we didn’t do anything.”

Honestly this reminds me a lot of when Alex Rodriguez got caught using steroids, or even Rafael Palmeiro. Which one of them gave the heartfelt admission of ‘honesty’ then added ‘PERIOD’ on the end of it? Indeed, that’s what this feels like. As long as Correa is a Houston Astros player, he has no credibility.

Innocent or not, that’s just the sad truth.