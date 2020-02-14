MLB News: Trevor Bauer Goes off on Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred

Somehow, starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has become a hero. First he spoke out against the Houston Astros and what they were up to behind the curtain in their sign-stealing scandal.

Now Bauer is weighing in on another important topic, commissioner Rob Manfred’s new proposed playoff format that got leaked. I am going to just allow Bauer to go here, but it’s important you watch the entire video below. Bauer speaks with a passion and makes great points.

It’s hard to argue with his first point he leads with, being that he is a big league pitcher and he would know best.

“Who put this out without thinking the best team in the league is going to get a six or seven day layoff? Meanwhile the best team in baseball is sitting at home waiting for all this crap to transpire. The ace would have ten days between starts. Being on a routine is so important in baseball.”

Bauer continues for minutes to make one good point after another, and I dare anyone to speak out against the guy.

Notably, Bauer goes on to knock Manfred’s lack of knowledge of media. Also, he is upset that half the fans will not be able to watch the games if the new format were to pass because of television deals.

“As the commissioner, figure it out man.”

I have to agree with everything Bauer says here. Certainly, Manfred put a rush on getting the Nike symbol on MLB jerseys.

That’s really just one example. Thus far, radical changes have been brought up by Manfred. Fans of baseball don’t trust the guy, and for good reason. It’s my belief if he’s left alone long enough, he will bury my favorite sport. I commend Bauer for speaking out on all of this. We need more like him if we are going to unseat the evil empire that is Manfred.