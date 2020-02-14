Mets News: Alex Rodriguez Emerges as Potential Team Buyer

It’s baseball season unofficially-officially, and the New York Mets are still trying to find a buyer for their team. Recently, we talked about some of the intricate details that will come attached with the new sale from the Wilpon Family.

Now, Thornton McEnery of the NY Post reports that Alex Rodriguez has emerged as a potential suitor in buying the team.

SCOOP: The likeliest of unlikely suitors it rumored to be kicking the tires on a bid for the ⁦@Mets⁩https://t.co/XhZxoBuyFK — Thornton McEnery (@ThorntonMcEnery) February 14, 2020

This is straight from the NY Post story on the matter:

According to multiple sources, the newest name to emerge as a potential suitor to buy the Mets is none other than Alex Rodriguez. Baseball and Wall Street insiders told The Post that the controversial former Yankees superstar is “kicking the tires” on the idea of getting into an upcoming auction for the team. This comes after Cohen, the billionaire hedge fund manager, walked away from a $2.6 billion deal for 80 percent of the team last week upon learning that the Wilpon family would not be surrendering control for the first five years of his ownership.

The post goes on to say that Rodriguez’s interest has definitely kicked up as of recent in buying the team. Perhaps he sees that Derek Jeter is getting to run a team down in Miami, and this makes Rodriguez believe he can do the job a little better. Remember, owners were all competitors at some point in one field or another.

While I could see Rodriguez being a competent owner, I could also see him torpedoing a team like Jeter has if I’m being honest.

For the sake of the Mets and their fans, I hope they get someone with stability who will make good decisions. Changing the owner is a huge deal for any franchise.