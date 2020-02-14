Astros Make Things Much Worse, Myles Garrett Reinstated, How To Honor Kobe Bryant | GMS Podcast

The 2019 National League MVP went off about the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball calling Jim Crane’s apology “weak”, Rob Manfred’s punishment weak and accusing Jose Altuve of stealing the 2017 MVP from Aaron Judge. We break down the Astros’ pathetic apologies and tell you why Major League Baseball can still vacate their 2017 World Series title.

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after serving a six game suspension for swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Myles Garrett says he was infuriated after Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur. We discuss whether Myles Garrett is telling the truth and why the NFL needs to get to the bottom of this.

The eight finalists for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class have been announced, headlined by late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. We discuss how the NBA should honor Kobe Bryant. Plus, who should give Kobe’s Hall Of Fame Speech?

