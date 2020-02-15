NBA News: Zion Williamson Bent The Bejesus Out of Rim From Dunking on It

The NBA changed the rookies vs. sophomore game to ‘World vs. USA’ recently. On Friday night, the things you heard about on highlight shows were as follows.

Zion Williamson and JA Morant hooked up several times. As you will see in the video below, Williamson dunked on the hoop at the All Star venue until he bent the thing. Indeed, that is noteworthy and reminds me of Shaquille O’Neal.

💥 @Zionwilliamson PUNISHES the rim on his way to 14 PTS in #NBARisingStars! pic.twitter.com/z2NEK2GTCA — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2020

The USA pulled away in the second half after officials replaced the broken rim at halftime. Then, the game turned into a true exhibition in the final minute. For instance, does anything remind you more of an ‘AND-1’ hype video then this below? The World team steps aside and allows Zion Williamson the pleasantry of rocking the rim with a through the legs dunk that he’s become famous for.

Zion almost brought the house down with these 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T9c6nMfa7i — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2020

Williamson didn’t pull it off, but that doesn’t matter. This was really about showcasing the athleticism of the sport and the young talent.

For the brand, the NBA did that well. I know it’s the first time in many years I checked in to see what happened, and I was amused with the things I found. Tomorrow night will feature the skills contest, including the real dunk contest and three-point shootout. Both a time honored tradition.