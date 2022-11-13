Director of Cross Country Nathan Fanger commented, “I am really pleased with our cross country program this season. “The crew of head coach James Croft has achieved a lot, and Baidy qualifying for the national championship meet is the cherry on top. It is a remarkable achievement by a remarkable person.”

With a run of 30:07.0, Ba broke the Golden Flashes cross country 10K record that had been held for 21 years at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships on Friday. The top four finishers weren’t from the two teams that automatically qualified for the national meet, despite his recording the highest result by a Kent State runner in this century. The 13 teams selected for at-large invitations included Michigan and Butler, catapulting Ba to the top individual slot in the region.