The All-Tournament Team included Taylor, Wyville, Grace Stordy, Haylee Spray, and Lilly Huber. After sweeping their opponents in the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship, Saint Louis won their 18th straight game of the season. The Billikins have only given up nine goals all season, and Emily Puricelli has earned all 20 victories in net. The Tigers will be participating in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in a row. The start of the game and coverage of the action will be made available later.