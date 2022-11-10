The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team will travel up the Mississippi River to face the A10 Champions, Saint Louis, following their second straight American Athletic Conference Championship. Memphis recently completed a remarkable run to the AAC Championship, defeating East Carolina, UCF, and SMU en route to winning their third conference championship. Against SMU, Shae Taylor scored the game-winning goal in the last seconds. In the second overtime, Claire Wyville would make a diving save to seal the victory.
The All-Tournament Team included Taylor, Wyville, Grace Stordy, Haylee Spray, and Lilly Huber. After sweeping their opponents in the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship, Saint Louis won their 18th straight game of the season. The Billikins have only given up nine goals all season, and Emily Puricelli has earned all 20 victories in net. The Tigers will be participating in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in a row. The start of the game and coverage of the action will be made available later.