in NCAA Championship

Men’s and women’s cross country championship qualifiers for NCAA Division III

The competitors for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships have been released by the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee. Teams and individuals have to qualify in their respective NCAA regional events conducted this past weekend in order to compete in the finals.

 

To compete in each competition, 32 teams were chosen. For a total of 10 teams, the best seven-person team from each of the 10 areas automatically qualified. Twenty-two more teams were chosen randomly.

To compete in each competition, 70 people were chosen, the first seven student-athletes from each area who are not on a qualifying team. The finals will be at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the Michigan State University campus in Lansing, Michigan, on November 19 as a collaboration between Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority. At 11 a.m. Eastern, the women’s race will get underway, and at 12 p.m. Eastern, the men’s race.

 

