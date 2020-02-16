Braves News: Freddie Freeman Has His Early NL MVP Pick Decided Upon

In the early going, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has his NL MVP pick ready to go. Just a few days into spring training, it’s a player he gets a look at frequently.

According to beat writer David O’Brien, Freeman made a declaration on Sunday morning while this player was taking batting practice. For a hint, take a look at video below.

Ronald Acuña Jr. in the batting cage. Freddie Freeman watched him and said to a reporter, “He’s gonna win MVP this year.” pic.twitter.com/SOVKmlIIaG — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 16, 2020

Freeman was watching Ronald Acuña Jr. take these cuts, and said ‘he’s gonna win MVP this year’ to O’Brien.

Now, that’s hardly going out on a limb. In 2019, Acuña Jr. barely missed a 40-40 season in his first full year in the big leagues due to spending the last few weeks of the regular season injured. Currently, he opens as the odds on favorite according to oddsmakers to take home the hardware in the National League.

Perhaps with all the attention the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have been getting, the Atlanta Braves aren’t being talked about enough.

Aside from Acuña Jr. and of course Freeman, they have a lot of nice players in their regular lineup which include Marcel Ozuna and Ozzie Albies among others. Certainly the crown jewel of the Bunch is the 22-year old Acuña, who seems to be one of those players who could do absolutely anything on a baseball field.

As someone who loves the sport, I can’t wait to see what Acuña does in 2020. Also when he’s on my television and due up at the plate, I never change the channel.