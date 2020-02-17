Angels News: Mike Trout Says He Lost Respect For Houston Players & Talks HGH Allegations

On Monday, Mike Trout kicks off the week by getting serious and talking about the respect he’s lost for the Houston Astros’ through their sign-stealing ordeal.

Rhett Bollinger has some footage from Angels’ camp, and Trout didn’t hold back.

Mike Trout is not happy with the Astros and the punishment they received pic.twitter.com/VDwJCFZXHl — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 17, 2020

Remember, it’s important that figures like Trout speak out within the game. It is less likely that baseball impose punishment on prominent players like Trout, it would look bad and cause bad fan backlash.

“I don’t agree with the punishments, with the players not getting anything. It was a player-driven thing,” Trout told reporters Monday. “It sucks because a guy’s career’s been affected and a lot of people lost jobs. It was tough. Me going up to the plate and knowing what’s coming would be pretty fun up there. A lot of guys lost respect for some of the [Astros players]. It seems like every day something new comes out.”

Notably, Trout added that the bit about Astros teammates not removing Jose Altuve’s shirt at home plate was suspect.

“You can take my shirt off…if you hit a homer to send your team to the World Series at home, you can do whatever you want to me.”

Finally, Trout addressed his own HGH allegations which we have talked about before.

“I didn’t worry about it because it’s not true.”

It was an odd allegation to say the least, and hopefully this is the last we hear of it. The fact that a class act like Mike Trout no longer respects his division foes is a big storyline in baseball.

Without question, Trout is the greatest player of my adult generation. These comments will someday be annals in this chapter of baseball history.