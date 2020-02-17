Cavaliers News: Report Has Cleveland Considering Split With John Beilein

It was back in January when Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein called his own players thugs. Obviously, that wasn’t a great move.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, not all is roses during the All-Star Break in Cleveland. Reportedly, the Cavaliers are considering parting ways with their head coach.

ESPN story on Cleveland and John Beilein discussing his early exit as coach — perhaps as soon as this week. https://t.co/ewhlFYqUpP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

This is the key part of the report from ESPN on Monday morning:

Cleveland ownership and management were determined to see through a difficult start with Beilein, but it has become increasingly apparent to the front office and the coach that the partnership is headed to an inevitable split, league sources said.

What’s more, rumors have the coach as ‘miserable’, according to Wojnarowski.

Friends and associates of Beilein have described him as unhappy — even miserable — with the move to the Cavaliers. The losing that comes with a rebuild, as well as several skirmishes in public and private with players, has played a part in the rapid deterioration, sources said.

When Woj drops a Woj bomb, there is typically levity to it. Right now it appears the Cavaliers will continue to head towards the inevitable split with their head coach and then will be tasked with finding someone who connects better with the personnel they have on the roster. It’s hard to argue that Beilein isn’t the best fit, from accounts close to him or the organization’s side.

Maybe Tyronn Lue was right, and the Cavaliers should have just stuck with him.