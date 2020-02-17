Astros News: Jose Altuve Called ‘Cheater’ at Spring Training Autograph Session

While some may see this video on social media featuring Houston Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve signing autographs and think it’s harsh, it displays a further message.

First, the Houston Astros are going to face a firestorm this season unlike any we have seen in the past. It’s hard to argue that they earned this honestly. When you cheat in a method that is successful in winning world championships, these things happen.

Before going any further, let’s take a look at the content below provided by a fan ‘Captainderk’ on twitter.

There he is, little Altuve innocently signing a few autographs before hopping off to a spring training practice to get better. It’s just then that the fan recording the video yells at the top of his lungs.

‘CHEATER!’

Obviously, Altuve heard it and shrugged it off. And the Astros will probably continue to be good professionals for the foreseeable future in taking the vitriol the nation deservedly spews at them.

Still, I can see a scenario when in the middle of the season, the Astros players fire back. Without question, it’s coming at some point. I don’t know who, and I don’t know when, but someone will get footage of one of them biting back a little bit.

Finally one thing is becoming remarkably clear. The Houston Astros are going to have a tough go of it all year long, no matter what they are doing. Even while doing simple kind acts like signing for kids. It is an unforgiving group – fans of the game – when a group has done something this wrong. Now, it’s unprecedented.