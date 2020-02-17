Yankees News: Superstar Gleyber Torres Believes Astros Cheated in 2019 Too

On Monday, the reactions from around Major League Baseball continued to roll regarding the Houston Astros. For instance, New York Yankees young superstar shortstop Gleyber Torres says he believes the Astros cheated in 2019 too.

Remember, on Sunday MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that there was evidence things happened in 2017 and 2019. However Manfred found no concrete evidence that anything went on in 2019. Then Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros spent the weekend telling the general public that there was nothing amiss with the Astros’ practices last season.

Still, Torres tells a couple of Yankees reports like Jack Curry and Bryan Hoch that he believes shenanigans were ongoing last season.

An animated Gleyber Torres said he believes the Astros cheated in 2019, too. “If you cheated in 2017 and won, why wouldn’t you cheat the next year and the next year, too?,” he said. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) February 17, 2020

Gleyber Torres says he believes the Astros continued cheating in 2019. “If I played video games with you and I see your controller, I’ll know what’s coming. I will hit really well and I will win. And if you tell me we’re playing again, I’ll do the same thing because I won.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 17, 2020

Here is the direct quote from Torres, and props for involving video games. Remember that Torres is just 23 years old right now, so it’s somewhat appropriate.

“For sure. If you cheated in 2017 and you won, why don’t [you] do [it] the next year, and the next year, too! I’ll use an example: If I play video games with you and we face the TV and I see your controller and I know what is coming and I hit really well and I win, if you tell me we play again, I’ll do the same thing because I win. So [the Astros] did in ’17 for sure, they did in ’18 and they do ’19. It’s really easy.”

Obviously we all hold our own opinions on whether or not the Astros’ cheating went on for two seasons or three. I think a large majority of us exercise common sense – like Torres – and think that they cheated until they got caught.

It would be highly unlikely in trying to win another title, that someone just decided to stop the party. Thanks to the status of discussing the topic and the commissioner, we may never know the full truth.