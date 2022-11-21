Prior to enrolling at Brown for the Fall 2022 semester, Pichardo played club baseball for the New York Crush and Next Level Baseball while also being a part of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team. Pichardo, a native of Queens, played baseball for Garden School’s varsity team in both the seventh and eighth grades.

She competed and threw in Target Field in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Twins’ home stadium, as part of her national team tryout. She competed in the Friendship Series this summer at Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada as a member of Team USA versus Team Canada. Pichardo worked as an intern with the New York Mets Amateur Scouting Division off the field.