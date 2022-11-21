in NFL Player

Brown Declares Olivia Pichardo as a New Hire

Olivia Pichardo will join Brown Baseball’s varsity lineup for the upcoming 2023 season, according to head coach Grant Achilles. Pichardo is the first woman in history to be a member of an active NCAA Division I Baseball varsity roster. She joined the team as a walk-on after trying out this autumn.

 

Prior to enrolling at Brown for the Fall 2022 semester, Pichardo played club baseball for the New York Crush and Next Level Baseball while also being a part of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team. Pichardo, a native of Queens, played baseball for Garden School’s varsity team in both the seventh and eighth grades.

She competed and threw in Target Field in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Twins’ home stadium, as part of her national team tryout. She competed in the Friendship Series this summer at Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada as a member of Team USA versus Team Canada. Pichardo worked as an intern with the New York Mets Amateur Scouting Division off the field.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alabama soccer makes it to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals