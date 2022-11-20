Coach Wes Hart of Alabama stated, “First of all, credit to UC Irvine. They dealt us a pretty hard hand. In the first half, it was quite difficult for us. They struck me as being somewhat defensively stingy. However, I believed that changing our mindset and starting out with a sense of urgency was the largest change we made at halftime.”

The Crimson Tide had to play a little bit more scrummily against their last two opponents. Alabama got 15 fouls on Sunday. The Anteaters committed 22 fouls. Alabama likes being physical; this season, there have been 247 fouls and 32 warnings. When the game becomes tense, the Crimson Tide must maintain mental focus.