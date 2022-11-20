in NCAA Team

Alabama soccer makes it to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

In a 3-1 victory over UC Irvine on Sunday at the Alabama Soccer Complex, Alabama soccer made school history by reaching the quarter final stage of the NCAA Tournament. To progress to the College Cup final four, the Crimson Tide will meet the winner of No. 3 South Carolina and No. 2 Duke on Friday.

 

Coach Wes Hart of Alabama stated, “First of all, credit to UC Irvine. They dealt us a pretty hard hand. In the first half, it was quite difficult for us. They struck me as being somewhat defensively stingy. However, I believed that changing our mindset and starting out with a sense of urgency was the largest change we made at halftime.”

The Crimson Tide had to play a little bit more scrummily against their last two opponents. Alabama got 15 fouls on Sunday. The Anteaters committed 22 fouls. Alabama likes being physical; this season, there have been 247 fouls and 32 warnings. When the game becomes tense, the Crimson Tide must maintain mental focus.

 

