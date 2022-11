In the second half, USC’s 12th MPSF Tournament victory started to take form. Four times in the first half, Stanford got the Trojans within one, but USC opened up some room with back-to-back goals. Midway through the second, Jake Ehrhardt faked and swished to give USC a 6-4 lead. A minute later, Ashworth Molthen swished from a distance to give USC a 7-4 lead. The Cardinal would get no closer than 7-5 the rest of the way thanks to Stanford’s second 5-meter penalty stroke of the period.